 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska man dies in crash near Joliet
topical alert top story

Nebraska man dies in crash near Joliet

{{featured_button_text}}

One man died and another man was injured in a rollover crash near Joliet in Carbon County early Saturday morning. 

The victim of the crash Timothy Mullins, 49, of Cairo, Nebraska, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, according to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office. 

According to a crash narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2:15 a.m. on Saturday on U.S. Highway 212 near mile marker 97. 

A 37-year-old man was driving a truck southbound on the highway when it failed to make a left curve and drove onto off the right side of the road and overturned into a ditch.

The driver was taken to a Billings hospital with injuries. Mullins was pronounced dead on scene. He was wearing a seat belt, according to MHP.

Both alcohol and speed are suspected to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation by MHP. This is the 143rd fatality to happen on Montana roadways since January. 

0
0
0
2
3

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News