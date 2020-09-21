Nebraska man dies in crash near Joliet

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One man died and another man was injured in a rollover crash near Joliet in Carbon County early Saturday morning.

The victim of the crash Timothy Mullins, 49, of Cairo, Nebraska, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, according to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.

According to a crash narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2:15 a.m. on Saturday on U.S. Highway 212 near mile marker 97.

A 37-year-old man was driving a truck southbound on the highway when it failed to make a left curve and drove onto off the right side of the road and overturned into a ditch.

The driver was taken to a Billings hospital with injuries. Mullins was pronounced dead on scene. He was wearing a seat belt, according to MHP.

Both alcohol and speed are suspected to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation by MHP. This is the 143rd fatality to happen on Montana roadways since January.

