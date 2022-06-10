Network assembles historical data from fire-scarred trees

With data from more than 37,000 fire-scarred trees at more than 2,500 sites, the Joint Fire Science Program has built up a sizeable database regarding forest fires across much of North America dating back centuries.

From this North American Tree-Ring Fire-Scar Network, it’s apparent that there used to be a lot more fires on the landscape, often ones that were of lower intensity, since they didn’t kill the trees that were scarred.

One tree researchers found in New Mexico had endured 32 fires over 250 years, but showed no fires since 1880, according to Ellis Margolis, a research ecologist for the U.S. Geological Service in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

A fire every two to 20 years was not uncommon in some areas, the data revealed. In large trees like sequoias, fire histories may date back as far as the 1300s creating a “window into the past,” he said.

Yet as good as scientists have become at reading these tree scars and figuring out what season of the year they occurred, there’s still one catch.

“The bottom line is that tree ring fire scars are a conservative record of the historical amount of fire,” Margolis said.

Actually, most trees don’t scar, especially ones like ponderosa pine that have evolved with thick bark for protection.

“So fire scars are actually this anomaly that we’re thankful that a few trees do record,” Margolis said during a Wednesday webinar.

A research paper he co-authored with fellow webinar speaker Christopher Guiterman, of the NOAA Paleoclimatology team, on the fire-scar network is due to be published soon in the journal Ecosphere. In the paper, the authors investigate the network “in terms of geography, sample depth, vegetation, topography, climate and human land use.”

The program’s goal is to “increase the availability and consideration of credible fire science information to those making land management decisions.”

The webinar is relevant as forest thinning and prescribed burns, those set by firefighters, are touted as the best ways to reduce the number of large fires, such as those that have recently charred parts of New Mexico, California and Oregon.

“In the western U.S., fire has been increasing in recent decades,” Margolis said. “The total area burned is significantly increasing since the mid-80s. Area burned at high severity, maybe more important, has been increasing. These trends are very well associated with” increases in temperatures and decreases in precipitation.

What the fire-scar network shows, however, is that forests used to burn much more often, and often less severely, promoting the idea of a return to small, controlled fires as a way to reduce fuels that otherwise would feed bigger fires. A recent National Geographic article highlighted the return of such manmade fires on aboriginal lands in Australia, so it’s not an issue specific to North America.

Yet the tree data also comes from an era known as the Little Ice Age for its cooler temperatures. Prior to that period, which extended from around 1300 to 1900, was the Medieval Warming Period. Past sediment studies have shown huge wildland fires consumed parts of Idaho during the era, which ran from around 900 to 1300.

“Westerners will continue to be plagued by increasing peril and costs of wildfires until we adopt a saner attitude about the role of fire in our forests,” retired research forester Stephen Arno, of the Rocky Mountain Research Station, wrote more than a decade ago,

He also quoted California timberman George Hoxie as providing good advice. In 1910, Hoxie said, “We had best adopt fire as our servant; otherwise it will be our master.”

Arno was one of the early researchers to use fire scars as a tool for land-use planning and to provide insights to ecosystems. His work was conducted in the Bitterroot and Flathead national forests along with fellow scientist Kathy Sneck.

Margolis pointed to the large fires now burning in New Mexico – the 381,600-acre Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires and the 296,900-acre Black fire – as not only consuming an ecosystem but also destroying or threatening homes and creating a public health problem with reduced air quality. Even when out, the fires could lead to destructive flooding when moisture falls on burned-over forests, he said.

The two fires combined to create the largest in New Mexico's history. Both were blamed on a slash pile burn and prescribed Forest Service fire.

Near his Santa Fe home, Margolis noted the key water reservoir for the city is surrounded by a forest that hadn’t burned in 150 years. Concerned residents voted to increase their water bills to help fund controlled burns near the reservoir to avoid a catastrophic fire that may have harmed the watershed.

Guiterman said one of his goals was to congregate the fire-scar data into a public online repository to put information about fire intervals and climate into an app searchable by region.

“We can reconstruct the size of the fire, with high precision actually, quite well because we know where those trees were growing and where stumps are located,” he said.

For communities looking to create a fire protection plan, Guiterman said the data is a good resource to wake residents up to the fact that they live in a fire-adapted ecosystem.

“The outreach power of showing people evidence of fire in their backyards is great,” he added.

To that end, the network continues to seek more information for blank spots on the map, especially in the boreal forests of Canada and in Mexico.

