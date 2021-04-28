New airline beginning flights between Bozeman and Burbank, California

BURBANK, Calif. and SANTA ROSA, Calif., — The inaugural flight from Avelo Airlines departed Hollywood Burbank Airport Wednesday for Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport.

On April 30, four-times-a-week service will commence between Burbank and Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. Avelo Airlines flight XP 105 departs Burbank on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 a.m. arriving in Bozeman at 11:25 a.m.; flight XP 106 departs Bozeman at 12:05 p.m. arriving in Burbank at 1:40 p.m.

"Today's first flight represents far more than a 90-minute journey from LA's iconic Hollywood Burbank Airport to the Sonoma County Airport in the heart of California wine country — we're embarking on a new era of choice, convenience and everyday low fares," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy in a press release on PR Newswire.

"Avelo was created to Inspire Travel by making it easier and more affordable to reconnect with family, celebrate with friends and explore new places. We're excited to play a small part in making these new memories and adventures possible."