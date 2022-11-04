New Cody WGFD office opens Nov. 7; open house event Nov. 16

CODY – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will host an open house event for the public at the new regional office building in Cody on Nov. 16. The office is located at 2 Tilden Trail.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. with opening remarks from the Wyoming Game and Fish director and commissioners. Members of the public are then welcome to tour the building anytime through 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

The new building will open for business on Nov. 7. The office includes a large, ADA-compliant meeting room, aquatic invasive species check station, wildlife check-in area, more parking space for hunters and boaters pulling trailers and provides more space at the front counter to accommodate customers, among other benefits to the public.

“The new office provides a better space for us to work with the public to address wildlife management challenges like chronic wasting disease and the threat of aquatic invasive species,” said Dan Smith, Cody Region wildlife supervisor. “The wildlife check-in area for example, gives us space to take biological samples that are critical to the management and health of wildlife herds, and the integrated AIS check station provides a convenient and efficient means for boaters to get watercraft inspected.”

The new facility remained within budget, costing $9.6 million. The commission planned for and reserved money for this project prior to construction. No state of Wyoming general funds were utilized and no debt was incurred.

“We welcome the community to tour the new facility, and learn how it will function to create efficiencies and improve service,” Smith said. “The event will also be a great opportunity to visit with Game and Fish commissioners and local staff in an informal setting.”

Community members are welcome to come anytime between the hours of 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Nov. 16 to tour the facility. Local Game and Fish staff will provide walk-throughs of the facility or participants are welcome to tour the building on their own.