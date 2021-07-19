New evacuation warning issued as Robertson Draw fire activity picks up

A new evacuation warning has been issued for the Rock Creek drainage as fire activity increased Monday in the Robertson Draw fire south of Red Lodge.

The warning, which asks that people be ready to evacuate, covers an area along Highway 212 between Point of Rocks south of Red Lodge to the Seeley Creek drainage near the Sheridan campground, said Carbon County DES coordinator Cyrina Allen on Monday.

The highway including the Beartooth Pass is open at this time, Allen said.

A Facebook post by Red Lodge Fire Rescue showed a column of smoke rising from the fire's burn area.

Additional aerial resources have been ordered to the fire, and there is a large helicopter currently dropping water on the area, a 5 p.m. update on InciWeb said.

The fire is currently listed at 29,841 acres and 85% contained.

No further details were immediately available on specific evacuation areas.

