New fish bypass channel opened on lower Yellowstone River

The lower Yellowstone River fish bypass channel near Glendive is filled with water creating a manmade route for boaters and fish around Intake Diversion Dam.

The three years of dirt work and $44 million in construction costs are designed to restore a route for endangered pallid sturgeon to swim around the dam so they can migrate farther upstream and hopefully successfully spawn. Other native fish species, such as paddlefish, will also benefit from the increased river access.

The 2.1-mile channel will provide access to another 165 miles of the Yellowstone River for potential spawning. The increased distance is believed to be important since pallid sturgeon larvae, when they hatch, drift downstream before they are able to swim. More distance to drift means the larvae may not end up in Lake Sakakawea where previously hatched larvae have died.

Construction on the bypass channel started in April 2019 and was completed with the removal of the cofferdams on April 9. The Lower Yellowstone Intake Diversion Dam Fish Passage Project, a joint federal project between USACE and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, also includes a new diversion structure to facilitate irrigation diversions to the Lower Yellowstone Project, which was completed in December 2021.

“The bypass channel supports the recovery of the pallid sturgeon and will allow passage at the Intake Dam and Irrigation Headworks Project on the Yellowstone River,” said Carlie L. Hively, of the Army Corps. “It is exciting to see this project come to fruition; to arrive at a tangible result after years of hard work and partnering of multiple agencies for the benefit of the pallid sturgeon.”

In 1990, pallid sturgeon were listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under the Endangered Species Act. USACE, the Wildlife Service, and Reclamation have been working to determine the effects of the Lower Yellowstone Project on the species. Two primary issues were identified, entrainment into the Lower Yellowstone main canal and lack of passage over Intake Diversion Dam.

A new screened headworks structure was completed in 2012 and addressed the canal entrainment issue. The new weir in conjunction with the bypass channel will now provide passage around the dam.

“The opening of the fish bypass channel is a great example of interagency partnership success,” said Ryan Newman, Reclamation’s Montana Area Manager. “Since the early 2000s, Reclamation and USACE have been working to address passage and entrainment issues associated with the Lower Yellowstone Project. In addition to protecting pallid sturgeon, Reclamation is committed to continuing the viable and effective operation of the Lower Yellowstone Project for local irrigators.”

While this portion of the project is complete, construction in the area is ongoing. The contractor, Ames Construction Inc., is still working on Joe’s Island to reclaim construction haul roads back to natural vegetation. The contractor will rehabilitate sections of Road 551, located off State Highway 16, and Canal Road, both on the north side of the Yellowstone River at Intake. Joe’s Island is expected to remain closed through this fall when all construction related activities will be complete.

The Lower Yellowstone Project is a 58,000-acre irrigation project located in Eastern Montana and western North Dakota. The project is operated and maintained by the Lower Yellowstone Irrigation District Board of Control under contract with Reclamation. The project includes the Intake Diversion Dam, a screened headworks structure, 71 miles of main canal, 225 miles of laterals and 118 miles of drains, three pumping plants on the main canal, four supplemental pumps on the Yellowstone River and one supplemental pump on the Missouri River.

One big question for anglers is how the new bypass channel will affect the popular spring paddlefishing season that has taken place below Intake Dam where the fish stacked up. If the paddlefish identify the route around the dam, they would be more spread out instead of concentrated.

The paddlefish produce roe that the Glendive Chamber of Commerce has collected at Intake and sold as a fundraiser for local projects. Will that source of funding now dry up?

"Intensive fish passage monitoring is scheduled for the next four to eight years," according to Mike Backes, Region 7 fisheries manager in Miles City for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. "The primary focus is a four-year post construction telemetry study for pallid sturgeon, shovelnose sturgeon, paddlefish, sauger and blue suckers. Monitoring includes telemetered fish migrating to Intake, fish passing through the bypass channel or over the dam, and fish migrating upstream of Intake.

"The same four-year pre-construction study (2015-2018) was completed to establish baseline passage data at Intake for the same five species," he added in an email. "The pre and post studies will provide context to how fish passage changes. Frequent boat tracking runs along with land-based receiver stations will monitor telemetered fish movements throughout the interconnected Yellowstone, Missouri, Powder and Tongue rivers.

"Documenting habitat usage and spawning activity upstream of Intake for pallid sturgeon and paddlefish is another focus for this monitoring," Backes said. "Fish monitoring on this river basin-wide landscape is a collective partnership from numerous agencies contributing funding, equipment and or staff resources."

