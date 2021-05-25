New Fort Peck Wellness Center secures $23M in funding

A new $23 million Fort Peck Wellness Center in Poplar that aims to address disparities in life expectancy among members of the Fort Peck Tribes has received funding through the federal New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC) program, in addition to investment from the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes.

The 50,000-square-foot health clinic and recreation center will provide services for health care, physical fitness, childcare, and cultural arts and education. The building will be constructed at the old airport site off U.S. Highway 2, which the tribes have designated for redevelopment.

The development project has received bipartisan support.

“Communities thrive when folks have a place to gather, and the Fort Peck Wellness Center will help keep folks in Poplar and across Fort Peck healthy while providing a venue to meet the physical, emotional and cultural needs of the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes,” said U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Sen. Steve Daines also backs the project, saying “I’m glad to see investment in our tribal communities that will allow the Fort Peck Wellness Center to better serve the Poplar community. This new facility will support jobs and the long-term health and wellness of the Fort Peck Tribes.”