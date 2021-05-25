New Fort Peck Wellness Center secures $23M in funding

A new $23 million Fort Peck Wellness Center in Poplar that aims to address disparities in life expectancy among members of the Fort Peck Tribes has received funding through the federal New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC) program, in addition to investment from the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes.
The 50,000-square-foot health clinic and recreation center will provide services for health care, physical fitness, childcare, and cultural arts and education. The building will be constructed at the old airport site off U.S. Highway 2, which the tribes have designated for redevelopment.
The development project has received bipartisan support.
“Communities thrive when folks have a place to gather, and the Fort Peck Wellness Center will help keep folks in Poplar and across Fort Peck healthy while providing a venue to meet the physical, emotional and cultural needs of the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes,” said U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.
Sen. Steve Daines also backs the project, saying “I’m glad to see investment in our tribal communities that will allow the Fort Peck Wellness Center to better serve the Poplar community. This new facility will support jobs and the long-term health and wellness of the Fort Peck Tribes.”
Planning for the Fort Peck Wellness Center started in 2001 when local high school students, in partnership with Harvard Medical School, began studying underlying issues causing disparities in life expectancy among members of the Fort Peck Tribes. The average life expectancy of a person living on the Fort Peck Reservation was found to be 59 years, compared to 78.5 years for the state of Montana and nationwide. Following the study, a small wellness center was created in Poplar, and school-based programs were developed to provide children with health care services.
After years of public meetings and community input, construction of the new wellness center began in June 2020 and is expected to be completed by January 2022. The new building will replace the smaller center and will include a health care clinic with medical, dental, and therapy rooms, as well as offices for providers. The center will also feature telemedicine rooms with an on-site nurse to allow patients to video-conference with specialized providers. A pool, gym and workout equipment will encourage physical fitness, while cultural arts, education and dance programs will foster tribal traditions. Child care facilities will also be available.
“The Fort Peck Wellness Center will do much more than just address physical well-being,” said Maria Bustria-Glickman, senior vice president of U.S. Bank’s tax credit and community development subsidiary. “It will positively impact the overall fabric of life on the Fort Peck Reservation.”
Construction, which began in 2020, is expected to be completed by early 2022.