New Madison River fishing rules to be repealed, eventually

Another rule would have prohibited outfitters and guides from conducting business between June 15 and Sept. 30 between Lyons Bridge and Palisades day use area on Sundays and from Raynolds Pass FAS to Lyons Bridge on Saturdays.

The new rules were created in an attempt to reduce boating and angler traffic on one of the busiest rivers in the state.

Fish and Wildlife Commission member K.C. Walsh, who represents Region 4 in Great Falls, said that opening up the upper section to boats for the first time in 30 years generated a lot of public opposition. He also said the Raynolds Pass FAS is currently not capable of handling an increase in boat/trailer traffic that would likely be generated.

To repeal the rule, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has to file a request with the secretary of state’s office, which can only be done twice each month, explained Becky Dockter, FWP’s chief legal counsel. Then the agency has to allow 30 days for public comment. Given the timeline, the earliest the commission could address the repeal would be after their scheduled meeting in December.

To further complicate the issue, fishing regulations for 2022 would go to press in early January, likely with the soon-to-be-repealed rule published.

Eileen Ryce, FWP Fisheries administrator, said that wouldn’t be a problem. The regulation could be printed with an asterisk noting the possible change and signage could be erected at fishing access sites along the river. In addition, the correct regulations could be posted to FWP’s website when they are finalized.

