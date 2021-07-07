New owner of Crazy Mountain Ranch say there are no plans to subdivide

The ink is officially dry on the long-rumored sale of one of the largest properties in the foothills of the Crazy Mountains, the 18,000-acre Crazy Mountain Ranch east of Clyde Park.

Lone Mountain Land Company said in a press release it has no plans for a residential subdivision of the property. The company also said it has no plans to conduct a commercial heliskiing operation there. Both prospects had generated public concerns in the area.

The property will be managed by Lone Mountain Land Company, a subsidiary of CrossHarbor Capital Partners, which also owns the Yellowstone Club, the exclusive ski resort and residential community south of Big Sky.

“Lone Mountain Land Company will continue to operate the ranch’s cow-calf operation and guest ranch,” CrossHarbor co-founder Sam Byrne said in the release. “We look forward to working with our neighbors, the Clyde Park community, and the Forest Service to be thoughtful stewards of the land and good members of the community.”