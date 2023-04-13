Montana is not known for its appreciation of sharp-tailed grouse. Deer, elk and bighorn sheep are the headline grabbers.

So when Lance McNew first arrived in the state nine years ago, he felt like he was one of the few people in the state who admired the mottled prairie birds. Slowly, that’s changing.

“I’m starting to get a lot of people fired up in this state about gamebirds,” said the assistant professor of wildlife habitat ecology at Montana State University in Bozeman.

Sharptails don’t demand attention like an 800-pound, bugling bull elk bristling with 40-pounds of antlers, yet they are amazing creatures.

Right now, during mating season, males dance frenetically with wings outstretched creating a rapid-fire thumping with their feet. It is surprisingly loud considering their small stature. Weighing between 21 to 31 ounces, about as much as a basketball, they chuckle distinctively when they launch into flight. They are also tough, able to survive subzero prairie winters.

Thanks to McNew’s research work and passion for the small feathered natives, respect for and understanding of the birds is growing, and a new project could even launch his science airborne.

Flight time

Working with drones since 2016, Jason Hanlon has become proficient at using the unmanned aerial vehicles. He has utilized the technology to help biologists conducting a moose study in Washington, as well as his employer — The Nature Conservancy — track prairie dog towns and sage grouse leks on its Matador Ranch in northeastern Montana’s Phillips County. He’s also assisted the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in counting its bison herd and done work with the conservation group Ducks Unlimited.

“That’s a big part of my job now, flying three seasons of the year,” said the lively ranch manager. “Plus, it’s fun when people call you the drone guy.”

As he now pursues a graduate degree at MSU, Hanlon has connected with McNew for his thesis — to see if sharp-tailed grouse nests can be identified and monitored with his infrared camera-mounted drone.

“I’m using you as a guinea pig,” McNew told Hanlon.

Right now, gathering information requires intensive handling. McNew hopes with drones the research could be more hands-off.

“That’s what Jason is piloting this year, pun intended,” McNew said.

Trapped

To that end, last week Hunter VanDonsel, of Pheasants Forever, and TNC’s Joe Fitzpatrick helped Hanlon assemble a confusing maze-like collection of chicken wire fencing and collapsible traps. The contraptions were erected on a sharptail dancing ground, called a lek, only about 100 yards from the Matador Ranch’s headquarters. Leks are where males gather to attract females for mating.

At 5:30 a.m. the following day the trio — along with McNew, TNC’s Brian Martin and Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Glasgow wildlife biologist Thomas Sutton — crammed into a large, red ice-fishing tent pitched about 20 yards from the traps to await the birds’ arrival. From the confines of the shelter the men could monitor the traps as a glowing orange moon set over the Little Rocky Mountains and the pink glow of the rising sun painted the prairie. When enough birds had walked into the contraptions, they rushed out with long-handled fishing nets to lift the edge of the traps and secure the birds before transferring them into small cloth bags.

Then it was back to the tent to weigh, measure, tag and collect blood from the captives. Females were being collared with small radio transmitters. That’s how Hanlon will locate the birds’ nests and then launch his drone to see if the sites can be detected, how low he will have to fly the drone, and if the flights will bother the nesting mothers.

“The endgame in my mind is — let’s see if we can count nest density,” McNew said.

“If we could go out and use drones to count broods per unit area, we’d have an area-specific estimate of reproductive success, and then we could make management recommendations,” he added. “Because sharptail grouse population viability is driven entirely by reproductive success.”

Gamebirds

Montana wasn’t always a big game-centric state when it comes to wildlife management.

“Actually, there was a period of time about 30 years ago when there were several area biologists who worked for FWP who were gamebird guys,” McNew said. “And a lot of the early published information we have, like the best publication on Hungarian partridge, was done by FWP employees near Great Falls.”

In the 1960s and ‘70s, two FWP biologists worked on mountain grouse, providing the best data the state has on blue grouse.

Since then — probably because sales of hunting licenses for elk, deer and other large species largely funds the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, and partly because conservation group grants help fund such studies — Montana’s research has shifted more to big game species. But McNew thinks there could be a change afoot, and he’s doing everything he can to push the shift.

“It just takes people like you guys to spread the word that they are important, that we don’t have the information we need to make recommendations,” McNew said to his bird trapping colleagues.

Declining

Grassland birds are “among the fastest-declining bird species in the United States,” according to a 2022 report by the North American Bird Conservation Initiative, declining 34% in the past 30 years. The report estimated 70 species have lost two-thirds of their populations in the past 50 years with the decline expected to continue.

So baseline data, and continued monitoring, is key to maintaining populations of birds like sharp-tailed grouse that are specifically adapted to grassland ecosystems. A sharptail subspecies, known as hueyi, has already gone extinct in northeastern New Mexico, according to The Cornell Lab.

Unlike some grassland birds, sharptail hens are determined mothers. Hens will lay 12 to 16 eggs, about one a day, before incubating them. Once on the nest, they will lose 20% of their body mass because they won’t leave the nest for the next 23 days. Most of the eggs hatch and the chicks are born fully feathered and mobile. If a nest fails, the hens may re-nest up to two more times.

Because hens are so attached to their nest, McNew predicts they won’t fly off even when Hanlon hovers his drone overhead. In the past, McNew has lifted hens off nests to count their eggs.

The hens are loyal to specific nesting areas, possibly where they were born. So habitat management is key to the birds’ continued survival. Most importantly in that respect is keeping land in grass, whether it’s grazed by cattle or not.

“Montana doesn’t spend much effort monitoring things like productivity indices and monitoring leks for sharp-tailed grouse,” McNew said. “I hope that’s going to change.”