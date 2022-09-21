 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Wyoming Game and Fish office in Cody nears completion

  • 0
Cody regional office

The new Wyoming Game and Fish Department regional office in Cody is nearing completion.

 WGFD

Construction of the new Wyoming Game and Fish Department regional office building in Cody is scheduled to be finished in October.

Contractors are putting the finishing touches on the building and working to install the elevator and complete installation of flooring.

“Although progress has been delayed by several months due to supply chain issues, the construction phase of this project is now coming to a close,” Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor Dan Smith said. 

Tentatively, Cody region personnel plan to move into the new location in mid-October. A public open house event is being planned for Nov. 16. More information will be provided in the near future about this event along with details of when the new office building will be open for business.

The construction of the building remains within the original budget the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission allocated in 2019 when the project began. Total cost to date is $9.6 million. The commission planned for and reserved money for this project prior to construction; no state general funds were utilized and no debt was incurred.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River

Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River

A boating and fishing paradise on the Utah-Wyoming line is beginning to feel the effects of the two-decade megadrought gripping the southwestern U.S. Until now, Flaming Gorge Reservoir hasn't seen anything like the low water that has drastically shrunk Lake Mead near Las Vegas and Lake Powell in Arizona and Utah. But an emergency drawdown for Flaming Gorge announced last year is continuing, bringing down the reservoir by 12 feet compared to two years ago. Those affected include Buckboard Marina owner Tony Valdez, who says he's already had to dredge to keep his docks accessible. If trends continue, Valdez worries the marina could be left high and dry.

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate-fueled wildfires worsen danger for fish

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News