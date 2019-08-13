{{featured_button_text}}
Quebec-01

The abandoned and stripped launch control capsule of Missile Alert Facility Quebec-01, picured Sept. 25, 2012, is where Peacekeeper nuclear missiles were primed for launch during the Cold War, at. F.E. Warren Air Force Base north of Cheyenne, Wyo.

 Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A new Wyoming state park at a former launch command center for one of the world's most powerful nuclear missiles has opened to the public this week.

KGAB-AM reports that the Quebec 1 Wyoming Historic Site north of Cheyenne opened for tours Tuesday. An official grand opening is set for this weekend.

The former Peacekeeper missile site is located off Interstate 25 about 25 miles north of Cheyenne. Tourists will be able to go underground to the steel-reinforced concrete capsule. The site also features a museum.

It's estimated that the site will attract 50,000-60,000 visitors a year.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0