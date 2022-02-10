 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York City man dies in Montana snowmobile crash

BIG SKY — A New York City man has died in a snowmobile crash in southern Montana, officials said.

Leonard Anthony Pace, 64, died after his snowmobile hit a tree on a trail in the resort community of Big Sky, which is south of Bozeman, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said. Pace suffered cardiac arrest after hitting the tree, Springer said.

The crash was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Search and rescue volunteers attempted life-saving efforts and transported Pace to the trailhead. He was later declared deceased at Big Sky Medical Center.

The sheriff's office and the U.S. Forest Service are investigating the crash.

