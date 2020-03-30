Newly approved mine expansion could provide coal, and jobs, well into 2031

Montana has approved the 977-acre expansion of the state’s largest coal mine.

Spring Creek Mine was on Monday granted the expansion, which could yield an additional 72 million tons of coal, in a decision by Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality. The approval should extend the life of the mine to 2031, four years longer than current conditions allow. The extra coal supply should keep production at about 18 million tons a year during the extension.

The expansion should produce from $42 million to $59.5 million in taxes for the state, and keep mine employment at about 281 to 340 workers, Environmental Quality officials said in its record of decision and written findings.

The decision sets a $107,727 fee for 615 acres of lost habitat for sage grouse, an endangered species. The money would be given to the Montana Sage Grouse Oversight Team’s Stewardship Fund.

The approved expansion is the latest of several steps aiding the future of Montana’s largest coal mine. Former mine owner Cloud Peak Energy went bankrupt in 2019. The mine was then sold through bankruptcy auction to the tribally owned Navajo Transitional Energy Company, or NTEC.