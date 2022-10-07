Newly-passed Colstrip laws unconstitutional, court rules

Two newly-passed Montana laws intended to stop majority owners of Colstrip from closing the power plant have been declared unconstitutional in U.S. District Court.

U.S. District Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto ruled that the laws, which nullify key portions of the private business contract governing the power plant, violate the Commerce Clause and Contract Clause of the U.S. Constitution, as well as the Federal Arbitration Act, laws established to keep states from meddling in private agreements and business.

The ruling means the owners can go about operating Colstrip as they see fit, without fear of Montana’s attorney general imposing $100,000-a-day fines or dictating maintenance and repairs the government finds necessary. The owners are also free to arbitrate their differences in Spokane, Washington as the business contract specifies. Montana’s Republican-controlled Legislature and governor had attempted to force arbitration to take place in Montana.

Colstrip owners who sued the state praised the decision as restoring constitutional business rights.

“Puget is very pleased with the outcome of this litigation. It affirms the freedom to contract, it protects the interests of PSE, and it protects the interests of the customers PSE serves,” said Andrew Padula, spokesman for Puget Sound Energy. Puget has been generating coal power in Montana since the 1970s. “The decision also facilitates the return to normal negotiations amongst the six owners of Colstrip rather than facing the prospect of external forces attempting to influence issues such as ongoing operations and budgeting,”

The Seattle-region utility was joined in the lawsuit by Avista Corp, of Spokane, Washington, Oregon utilities Portland General Electric and PacifiCorp, of Eugene. Combined, the companies own 70% of the 1,480-megawatt power plant, which primarily serves customers in the Pacific Northwest.

Colstrip co-owners Talen Energy and NorthWestern Energy joined the state in defense of the laws, which the two companies supported in the 2021 Montana Legislature.

The Colstrip laws now join more than a half-dozen others from the 2021 Legislature that have been thrown out by courts for violating the state or federal constitutions, leaving the state's Republican Party howling about “liberal bias" on the bench.

In the Colstrip case, the federal court ruled that the laws served no legitimate purpose and instead attempted to thwart the business decisions of the power plant’s majority owners. Gov. Greg Gianforte bluntly identified the laws as a strike against “woke” Washington state officials who in 2018 passed climate change legislation banning coal power from the portfolios of utilities doing business there. That ban starts at the end of the 2025.

“Affordable power generated in Colstrip helped build Seattle’s big tech economy, but now woke overzealous regulators in Washington state are punishing the people of Colstrip with their anti-coal agenda. Montana stands with Colstrip, which is why I proudly sign SB 265 and 266,” Gianforte said, when signing the bills into law in May 2021.

DeSoto ruled that the governors’ remarks made clear that Senate Bill 266 was passed for discriminatory purposes against Colstrip’s out-of-state owners. Senate Bill 266 put the owners in the position of having to decide whether to run the power plant the way Montana’s attorney general saw fit, or face fines of $100,000 a day. The bill’s sponsor, Republican Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls, told fellow lawmakers that the Colstrip owners were in a bad divorce and that the Pacific Northwest owners intended to drive the powerplant into disrepair before leaving.

Colstrip owners in the Pacific Northwest had for several budgeting cycles been objecting to repairs that cost millions and weren’t necessary to keep the power plant running beyond Washington's coal power deadline. Oregon utilities Portland General Electric and PacifCorp, facing coal power bans starting in 2030, were arguing the same. Typically, utilities cannot bill customers for things unrelated to service. Charging customers in Oregon and Washington for repairs unnecessary to keeping the plant running while it served them, presented a regulatory challenge.

The second Colstrip law, passed through the Legislature as Senate Bill 265, dictated that arbitration of Colstrip owner disputes take place in Montana, not Spokane, as Colstrip’s Ownership and Operation Agreement required. The law also changed the number of arbiters from one to three. In legislative proceedings, Fitzpatrick, an attorney by trade, told lawmakers the bill was crucial because power plant co-owner NorthWestern Energy was pursuing arbitration to settle a key matter: whether closing the power plant required a unanimous vote or a majority vote, in which the Pacific Northwest utilities had the upper hand if they voted as a block. NorthWestern and Talen Energy shared a vote in an arrangement dating back to the 2001 sale of Montana Power, the state's legacy shareholder in Colstrip.

“Again, I think it goes back to this very important public policy issue, whether the West Coast utilities should be able to shut down Colstrip,” Fitzpatrick told lawmakers.

The court concluded that SB 265 substantially impaired the rights of the Pacific Northwest owners under the Contract Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which prevents states from making law impairing the obligations of contracts.

There were lawmakers who recognized the Republican majority’s actions as unconstitutional, Judge DeSoto noted. One of the most outspoken was Andrea Olsen, an attorney and Democratic legislator from Missoula, who identified the laws as “outright special legislation for one or a handful of companies,” namely NorthWestern Energy and Talen Energy, the power plant owners who lobbied lawmakers for the bills.

“Senate Bill 266 reaches deep into a 40-year-old contract and rewrites one provision to favor one party to the detriment of the other parties. This bill will send chills down the spine of any business,” Olsen said, speaking to the bill on the state House floor.

The court’s decision comes as Talen, $4.5 billion in debt, goes through what Bloomberg labeled one of the year’s largest bankruptcies and Pacific Northwest owners weigh surrendering their shares, rather than putting the closure of Colstrip to a vote. Puget Sound Energy last month agreed through a two-party agreement to transfer its shares to Talen by the end of 2025, at no cost. Talen indicates in legal documents that it would pursue Colstrip shares from other owners, as well.

Pacific Northwest owners told Lee Montana Newspapers that they haven’t ruled out surrendering their shares to Talen, as Puget has. They were asked whether the possibility of transferring shares made the court’s ruling, which clears the path for arbitration and possibly a closure vote, a moot point.

“We are happy with the judge's decision and view it as an important step in the legal process. Our priority, however, is still to find a commercial solution that meets the needs of the owners and allows us to exit Colstrip by the end of 2025. There are obviously a variety of ways that might occur, but our preferred path is a collective solution among the owners,” said Annie Gannon, spokesperson for Avista Corp. “At this point, it is still premature to speculate on what that might look like, what steps might be involved, or what avenues we might pursue if we are not able to reach an agreement with all co-owners.”

The two-party agreement between Talen and Puget Sound Energy resulted from a bankruptcy court order that Talen come up with as a proposal for addressing the Pacific Northwest owners’ concerns about being bound to the power plant beyond 2025. Those talks fell apart after some Pacific Northwest owners disagreed with where talks were headed. Specifically, Portland General Electric told the court it didn't support the direction of the talks. But when others exited, Puget retained the law firm representing the Oregon and Washington utilities and pursued a share transfer.

“PGE maintains that working constructively with all co-owners on a commercial solution that avoids arbitration or litigation is in the best interest of all parties, namely customers and the community of Colstrip,” said Kevin Anderson, a Portland General Electric spokesman. “Given the ownership structure, the two-party agreement could be a step in reaching an actual solution.”

“However, this agreement also triggers a series of rights for interested parties that may lead to more litigation before an all-party solution can be reached. We will continue to work with all parties and focus on the needs of our customers.”

The rights of interested parties when an owner offers its shares for transfer, start with a first right of refusal by all other owners of the power plant. In other words, Puget has to offer every owner a chance for the shares under the same terms it is offering Talen. It was a first right of refusal that complicated Puget’s 2020 attempt to sell its share of Colstrip Unit 4 to NorthWestern Energy for $1. Talen exercised its right for the power plant share, then attempted to apply the same right to a share of the Colstrip Transmission Line which was in the offing to NorthWestern, as well.

But Talen isn’t a shareholder in the transmission line, and it was ruled in arbitration that it didn’t have a first right of refusal for transmission, which is more valued than a share in the power plant.