Newspaper photo leads man to donate drums to young musician

In December, Mary walked down the hall from her dining room, which was glowing with the reds and greens of family Christmas decorations, just a few weeks before the exchange. She opened the door to a room that she had tried her best to avoid since her husband of 45 years died: the drum room.

Clancy would sit in that small back room, bouncing on his stool and playing his drum kit with his earbuds connected to the stereo. Mary’s treadmill — now occupied by boxes and some hanging clothes — was set up in that same room.

She would ask him to play a beat for her to walk to. Sometimes he would play too fast.

“What’re you doing?” she would joke. “You’re going to kill me!”

His love of drumming had been with him since he was a teenager. He got his first taste when he attended a military academy in his native Illinois, where he played snare drum at the school.

Clancy soon became a well-respected carpenter in Illinois, eventually moving to Bozeman in the 1970s and landing a job with Martel Construction. His thumbprints can be found everywhere in the valley.