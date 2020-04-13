Ninth person dies from COVID-19 in North Dakota

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BISMARCK, N.D. — A ninth person has died from COVID-19 in North Dakota, as the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus continues to grow, Gov. Doug Burgum reported Monday.

The latest person to die was a Morton County man in his 80s who had underlying health conditions. Health officials say he contracted COVID-19 through community spread.

Health officials said Monday 23 additional people tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the state total to 331.

Officials said 431 people have been screened since Sunday bringing the total tested in North Dakota to 10,781. They said 10,450 of those tests have come back negative.

There were 40 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized on Monday, up one since the day before.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.