No charges for Wyoming librarians over sex ed, LGBTQ books

Stulken didn't review “This Book is Gay” because he didn't get a copy, he wrote. The library board voted Monday to uphold a decision by library staff that moving “This Book is Gay” out of the teen section would be censorship, the Gillette News Record reported.

The library's executive director, Terri Lesley, didn't immediately return phone and email messages Thursday seeking comment.

“We are disappointed. We had thought that they would see a problem with recruiting children for sexual activity when they’re not mature enough for that to be an issue in their lives, creating an issue where it should not be created,” said Hugh Bennett, who along with his wife, Susan, filed the complaint with the sheriff's office.

The couple still believe it's wrong to use public money to keep such books in the library youth sections, Bennett told The Associated Press.

“I’m not intending to change my mind because of something a lawyer chooses to do or not do,” Bennett said.

The book objections follow protests and threats last summer over a transgender magician planning to perform at the library, causing the magician to cancel.

