No fall turkey hunting in Region 4 this season

Fall turkeys

Hunters are no longer allowed to hunt wild turkeys in Region 4 in the fall, due to a regulation change.

 Brett French

Montana hunters are reminded that all fall turkey hunting is closed in central Montana's Region 4 this year after regulation changes were made during the 2022-23 season setting process.

The new regulation closing the fall season is an attempt to eliminate the harvest of hen turkeys, which were legal to hunt in past years. Fish, Wildlife & Parks managers hope that closing the fall season will help turkey populations expand in the region so the fall season can be re-opened in the near future.

Beginning in 2022, spring turkey hunting in Region 4 is open to any hunter with a general turkey license, and will allow the harvest of male (gobbler) turkeys. In past years, hunters were required to draw a special permit in order to hunt in portions of Region 4 during the spring season.

For more information and turkey hunting regulations, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/regulations/turkey.

