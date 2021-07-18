No fear of crowds at Under the Big Sky; Whitefish music festival draws 20,000+

“It’s so nice to be with friends again, and be out in the world,” she said. “I was a little nervous about being in a big crowd. I didn’t know tonight (Friday) was going to be so big of a crowd. But, I’m vaccinated, I’m cool. I really wanted to be here.”

Swing dancing with his partner, Kris Kottier, couldn’t hold still for Yoakam’s Bakersfield honky tonk. “Look at all these beautiful people, and this beautiful place,” said Kottier, a restaurant delivery driver from Corvallis, Oregon. “We’ve been waiting forever to dance again.”

His dance partner, who shouted above the twangy guitars, “this does my heart good.”

The festival is staked out across a nearly 2,000-acre working ranch, with an active rail line along one side, and trees on the other with sweeping views (when it’s not forest fire season) of the Whitefish mountains. The main stage sits tucked against tall pines at the end of a natural bowl. Big video screens and speaker stacks are everywhere making every spot a good one, even if from your lawn chair the band seems band is far away. A second stage sits at the base of a wide grassy hillside, with a crystal clear creek running by. Downstream, some overheated fans on the 95-degree weekend dipped hatfuls of water over themselves. A few laid back up to their necks in the cool water.