Two adults were injured in a head-on collision between a school bus and a passenger car near Garryowen on Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday on the Frontage Road, near mile marker 1, west of Interstate 90 at the Garryowen Interchange, according to the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office.
A passenger car driven by a 39-year-old hit the school bus "pretty much head-on," said Big Horn County Undersheriff Eric Winburn.
The driver, and one other passenger in the car, were taken to an area hospital with injuries.
It's unclear how many children were on the bus at the time, but none were injured, Winburn said.