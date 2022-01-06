No signs of relief in upper Missouri River Basin drought, Corps says

That means boat ramps may need to be extended and docks could be left high and dry until water levels climb. It could also mean drought conservation measures if low runoff persists. That might translate into less water for barge traffic on the lower Missouri River, which occurred in July 2021 when the water supply for navigation was cut due to the continuing drought.

Although one of the conservation measures is to reduce winter dam releases, the Corps is proposing to keep Fort Peck outflows at 10,000 cubic feet per second in January and February, dropping the reservoir level almost 2 more feet by the end of this month to an elevation of 2,223.3 feet, about 12 feet lower than last year at this time.

The reservoir has a ways to go before it hits a historic low. In 2007 the reservoir recorded an elevation of 2,196 feet.

"To further conserve water in the Missouri River Mainstem reservoir system, minimum releases from Gavins Point Dam are scheduled this winter while still serving the needs of the municipal, industrial and powerplant water intakes along the lower river," the Corps said.

Gavins Point Dam is located west of Yankton, South Dakota, along the Nebraska border.