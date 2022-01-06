No signs of relief in upper Missouri River Basin drought, Corps says

There are no signs of relief in the ongoing drought in the upper Missouri River Basin, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with this year's spring runoff predicted to remain below normal.
The forecast comes on the heels of a year in which the basin saw only 59% of its average runoff, a total of 15.2 million acre-feet of water – the 10th lowest annual runoff in 123 years. An acre foot is the amount of water it takes to cover one acre in one foot of water.
"Based on current runoff trends, soil moisture, and plains and mountain snowpack, the dry conditions are expected to continue," the Corps reported.
According to the website drought.gov, more than 86% of Montana remains in severe drought, with 53% in extreme drought, and almost 14% in exceptional drought, the worst possible rating. In 127 years of record keeping, 2021 was the fourth driest year for Montana.
The Corps' runoff forecast is a bit rosier for 2022, calling for 21.7 MAF of runoff, which is 84% of average.
By the time the runoff season starts on March 1, the six reservoirs – which include Fort Peck in Montana and Sakakawea in North Dakota – will contain only 48.2 MAF of water, 7.9 MAF below the top of the carryover multiple use zone.
That means boat ramps may need to be extended and docks could be left high and dry until water levels climb. It could also mean drought conservation measures if low runoff persists. That might translate into less water for barge traffic on the lower Missouri River, which occurred in July 2021 when the water supply for navigation was cut due to the continuing drought.
Although one of the conservation measures is to reduce winter dam releases, the Corps is proposing to keep Fort Peck outflows at 10,000 cubic feet per second in January and February, dropping the reservoir level almost 2 more feet by the end of this month to an elevation of 2,223.3 feet, about 12 feet lower than last year at this time.
The reservoir has a ways to go before it hits a historic low. In 2007 the reservoir recorded an elevation of 2,196 feet.
"To further conserve water in the Missouri River Mainstem reservoir system, minimum releases from Gavins Point Dam are scheduled this winter while still serving the needs of the municipal, industrial and powerplant water intakes along the lower river," the Corps said.
Gavins Point Dam is located west of Yankton, South Dakota, along the Nebraska border.
Releases from Gavins Point were temporarily increased from 12,000 cfs to 16,000 cfs in late December and early January to replace water that was being locked up in river ice, said John Remus, chief of Missouri River Basin Water Management. Releases are currently at 14,000 cfs.
”Weather and river conditions will continue to be monitored, and releases from Gavins Point Dam will be adjusted to the extent possible to help mitigate any negative effects of the cold weather," Remus added. "The Corps is aware of the importance of our operations to water supply. There is and will be enough water in the river to serve the water supply needs.”
The city of Billings, on the other hand, is struggling to draw enough water from the Yellowstone River. The Yellowstone dropped to 800 cfs in December when it's typically closer to 2,000 cfs. So much ice has built up on the river that daily flows are not even available on U.S. Geological Survey gauges for the entire length of the stream.
Although snow has been falling fairly steadily in the mountains over the past week, snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is accumulating at a below-average rate, the Corps said.
The Jan. 4 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 88% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 86% of average. Plains snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is sparse.