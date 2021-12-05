Nonprofits craft agreement to benefit wildlife, landowner in Paradise Valley

In the past decade, however, elk have become year-round residents on private lands where public hunting access is often limited or nonexistent. FWP has created programs meant to incentivize landowners to provide access, like the Block Management Program, but elk will often flee those lands during the hunting season to properties where they are safe.

PERC has outlined a game plan for the state that would change the current dynamic, allowing FWP to issue licenses to landowners. They could then monetize and transfer the licenses to hunters for use only on the landowner’s property.

The group also advocates allowing nonresident landowners into the existing lottery under FWP’s Landowner Preference Program. For those who own at least 160 acres used primarily for agriculture, the program allots 15% of the permit quota for each hunting district into a lottery. If drawn, the permit can be used by a family member or employee.

The nonprofit sees these routes, used in other western states, as one answer to Montana’s elk overpopulation problem.

Concerns