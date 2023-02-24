Out-of-state upland bird hunters are flocking to northeastern Montana thanks to plentiful accessible lands and long seasons, sometimes crowding out residents and reducing bird populations.

That was the message from the majority of the people who testified Thursday in support of Senate Bill 388 in Helena. Sponsored by Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Bozeman, the measure would reduce the amount of time a minority of nonresident bird hunters could spend in the state.

Right now, nonresidents and residents can pursue different upland bird species from Sept. 1 until Jan. 1. The nonresident tag costs $110 for the season or $50 for three days.

Flowers’ bill would cut a nonresident hunter’s visit to two weeks, or four three-day licenses, but he said based on feedback he’s already considering changing it to two two-week periods, or 28 days total.

“This is another bill to give resident hunters a fair deal,” Flowers said. “We have a pretty unique opportunity here in Montana, and we’re now being targeted.”

According to Fish, Wildlife & Parks data, nonresident upland bird hunter numbers have increased 50% in the last five years, climbing from 6,300 to 9,800. Of these, 81% hunt one to seven days, 12% hunt eight to 14 days — so 93% under 14 days — 6% hunt 15 to 30 days and 1% hunt more than 30 days.

“So theoretically, as this is written now, it would limit that 7% that are hunting 15 to 30 days and 30-plus days,” Flowers explained.

If imposed last year when 9,800 nonresidents bought bird licenses, about 680 hunters would be affected.

“That 7% are having an outsized impact on some locations in Montana and really limiting the opportunity of resident hunters that are working folks hunting on weekends typically,” Flowers said.

Although FWP’s chief of staff Quentin Kujala said the agency doesn’t believe bird populations are being negatively affected by increased nonresident hunting, FWP still spoke in favor of the measure.

Glenn Lehrer testified in support of the bill, saying he had been hunting in Montana for 41 of his 85 years. In that time he has seen northeastern Montana turned into a “commercial preserve” for nonresidents, some of whom arrive with trailers filled with 20 bird dogs they are training.

Peter Bakum said he’s seen many North Dakota hunters in northeastern Montana, including one who bragged about how much better the hunting was than in his home state.

“To be honest, it irritated me,” he said.

Mac Minard, executive director of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, said he has been traveling to the region for 26 years and has seen the problem grow to the point that landowners are turning people away, calling it “landowner fatigue.”

Bozeman hunter Paul Dinkins said the crowding is being exacerbated by social media posts. Jeff Herbert, of the Montana Sportsman’s Alliance, said the problem has become especially apparent in the last three years. He suggested the time period be cut even further, to only 14 days for nonresident upland hunters.

Rep. Rhonda Knudsen, R-Culbertson, spoke in opposition to the bill after residents in her region called opposing the measure. They cited possible economic loss if fewer hunters ate in cafes, bought groceries, stayed in hotels and purchased gasoline.

She later said residents visiting northeastern Montana should also be considered nonresidents since they don’t live in the area. She suggested limiting all hunters as a solution to crowding.

Tom Davis, a Washington state resident who owns a home in Sheridan County, also disputed the bill citing economic reasons. He instead recommended FWP adjust bird limits to reduce harvest.

Flowers said the economic concerns raised by residents was what prompted him to amend his bill, changing the time span. He disagreed with Knudsen’s characterization of Montanans from outside the region being nonresidents, saying he believes it’s an important distinction.

“This bill really is about balance,” he said. “Nonresidents are really important to our economy … This isn’t about punishing nonresidents. What it is about is giving residents a fair shake. You heard from lots of folks … about their assessment that there is a conflict, there is a recreation problem there. And I think it’s part of our job when we find out about problems to figure out some solutions.”

In other action, the committee on Tuesday voted 10-2 to table Sen. Tom McGillvray’s bill, SB 305, that would have expanded the definition of a nonresident relative of a resident to allow more out-of-staters to purchase hunting licenses at reduced prices.