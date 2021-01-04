North Dakota 48th in country in new virus cases per capita

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota dropped another notch in national rankings of the coronavirus cases in relation to population, to 48th in the country based on data compiled Sunday by The COVID Tracking Project.

Project research shows there were about 396 new cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks. One in every 482 people in the state tested positive in the past week.

North Dakota had led the country in per capita cases for many weeks until beginning a steady drop in mid-November. That also coincided with a two-thirds decline in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

State health officials on Monday reported 199 new cases after 3,321 tests were processed, a daily positivity rate of 6.75%. There have been 93,240 positive tests since the start of the pandemic.

Officials confirmed two new deaths, for a total of 1,312 fatalities. The death count is the fourth highest per capita at about 172 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the tracking project.

Hospitalizations remained unchanged Monday at 98.