North Dakota aims to use COVID-19 aid to plug oil wells

Helms said thousands of wells have been idled in recent weeks, amounting to about 550,000 barrels of lost oil production daily, or more than third of the state's production from a few months ago.

Companies are required to post a $100,000 bond for a producing oil well but the cost of plugging and reclaiming a site averages about $150,000, Helms said.

The problem, Helms said, is that the oil companies don't have the money needed to plug and reclaim the sites, and bonding companies are not willing sell more bonds to cover the costs.

Plugging an orphaned well consists largely of filling it with cement and sealing it. Helms said it takes a crew of about 15 about five days to plug a well.

The program is only aimed at plugging wells at present, but Helms said his agency likely will request a similar amount of funding to reclaim the sites, which takes a crew of 12 about three days for each site.

In all, the programs would employ about 550 oil field workers, Helms said. The entire cost would be offset with $10 million from the state's abandoned well fund and $6 million in existing reclamation bonds, he said.