North Dakota companies get $1.7B in government virus loans

Shelley Lenz, Burgum's Democratic opponent in November, also is listed in Treasury data as receiving between $150,000 and $350,000 for her veterinary clinics in Killdeer and Dickinson.

Lenz said she received $180,000 that helped that her business through the pandemic without laying off any of her 20 employees or cutting their benefits.

"It was super important," Lenz said of the money.

Some Democrats have criticized Burgum's real estate development company for accepting the money but Lenz called that "misguided criticism."

"Without protecting your employees, you would have no business," she said

Many of her employees have spouses who have been laid off with the downturn in production in western North Dakota's oil patch.

"A lot of my employees have husbands who lost their jobs and this helps keep people in the state," she said.

The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, which supports the Theodore Roosevelt National Park and surrounding areas, was listed in Treasury data as receiving between $350,000 and $1 million.

Former Gov. Ed Schafer, who served from 1992 to 2000, heads the foundation and did not immediately return telephone calls for comment Thursday.