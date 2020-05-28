North Dakota COVID-19 deaths up to 57; total cases near 2,500

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another elderly Cass County resident with COVID-19 has died, and dozens more cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in North Dakota's most populous county.

The death of the man in his 80s with underlying health conditions is the 46th in the county that's home to Fargo, and it raises the state total to 57, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.

The tally of statewide deaths includes all people who tested positive for COVID-19 and died from any cause while infected. The disease is listed as the official cause of death for 45 of the 57, with death records pending for five of the cases.

Forty-two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday and reported Thursday -- 36 in Cass County, two in Burleigh County and one each in Grand Forks, Richland, Traill and Ward counties. Burleigh County's case total is now 125.

The health department reported 31 new recoveries, raising the state total to 1,793. Active cases rose for the first time in four days, by 10, to 631.

Thirty-five people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, down five from the previous day; 161 people statewide have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease.