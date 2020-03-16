North Dakota driver injured after colliding head-on with snowplow

RAY, N.D. — A 76-year-old North Dakota man driving a pickup the wrong way on a four-lane highway was seriously injured after running head-on into a snowplow early Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened about 4:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 2 about 12 miles east of Ray. The Highway Patrol says the snowplow operator saw the pickup driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and slowed to almost a complete stop before the collision.