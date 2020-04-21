North Dakota governor calls meeting to aid oil drillers amid coronavirus

Burgum said the future prices present somewhat of a salve "but still for the moment, this feels a bit like economic Armageddon for North Dakota."

Burgum said the oil industry "pays a lot of bills here in North Dakota." The goal is to prevent forcing companies to produce oil and associated natural gas at a loss, he said.

"We need to do everything we can to help them remain viable so when we come out the backside we have a functioning industry in our state," Burgum said.

Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, said he supports action by the state.

"They are just trying to look at every way possible to limit the impact," said Ness, whose group represents more than 500 companies working in the oil patch. "These holes are not designed to be shut down."

Oil is a key contributor to the wealth of North Dakota, the No. 2 producer in the U.S. behind Texas. North Dakota's oil production had exploded in the past decade with improved horizontal drilling techniques into the Bakken shale and the Three Forks formation below it.