North Dakota governor closes bars, restaurants; virus cases rise to 19

Burgum lauded several business owners for shutting down on their own and singled out dentists in the state for limiting their work to emergencies only.

The order also limits public access to state facilities, including the state Capitol, until April 6. Government employees will be conducting their business remotely, he said.

"We are restricting access to buildings, but we are keeping government going," Burgum said. "That's an important distinction."

Because of the swab shortage, the health department is recommending that health care providers focus on patients hospitalized with respiratory illness, those living or working in congregate settings and health care workers.

People who think they may have COVID-19 but have minor symptoms should self-isolate at home, officials said. Individuals seeking medical attention should call before they go in.

There have been 673 people tested in more than 30 counties North Dakota, with 19 testing positive and 654 testing negative. More than 500 tests should be processed in the next 24 hours, Burgum said.