North Dakota governor defends decision for no stay-at-home order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday defended his decision to not issue a statewide stay-at-home order, saying the state's targeted approach is working to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The state's "targeted action, smart action is slowing the spread and flattening the curve and saving lives," Burgum said during his daily press conference at the state Capitol in Bismarck.

The number of North Dakota COVID-19 cases increased by 14 to a total statewide of 251 on Wednesday. No additional deaths were reported. Four people in North Dakota have died of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Health officials said 16 people were hospitalized Wednesday, two fewer than on Tuesday. Ninety-eight people have recovered after testing positive, health official said.

The first-term Republican governor said less than 1% of the state 2,600 available hospital beds are being used due to the coronavirus.

Burgum has shut down schools, bars, restaurants, health clubs, movie theaters and beauty salons. But he, and governors in Nebraska, Iowa and Arkansas are the only states where no one is under a mandated stay-at-home order.