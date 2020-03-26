North Dakota governor: Every county will have positive tests

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum gave a sobering message Thursday to people who are complaining that some of the counties identified with patients who have contracted the coronavirus aren't accurate: COVID-19 is coming to your county.
Those words came after Burgum noted the largest daily count of cases since the March 11 announcement that the state had its first confirmed diagnosis. Thirteen cases of the virus were reported in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 58. Eleven people are hospitalized.
The results Thursday showed five cases in Burleigh County, three in Stark County, two in Cass County and one each in McHenry, Ward and McIntosh counties. Burgum said the counties identified are based on addresses that are provided during testing.
"I should just remind people, it doesn't really mater whether or not there's zero positives reported in a county," Burgum said. "By the end of next week, we should just assume if you look at other places ... the rate of spread ... we will have positive cases in every county in the state."
The governor added that the guidelines for staying safe from the virus apply to every county.
The state has tested 2,261 people, including 306 between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon. The latest summary included a positive test for one boy under the age of 10. It's not clear how he contracted the virus.
The governor on Thursday released a child care initiative that includes grants meant to keep daycare operations functioning during the current crisis and during the recovery. The state Department of Health is providing more than $22 million for the program over the next nine weeks.
The department is also working with some of the larger school districts to offer child care, in party by recruiting secondary staff members like paraprofessionals.
Burgum also signed an executive order giving counties the option of mail ballot-only elections at least through the June primary. The order waives the requirement that every county have at least one physical voting location on election day.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. There have been no deaths reported in North Dakota.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.