North Dakota governor: Every county will have positive tests

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum gave a sobering message Thursday to people who are complaining that some of the counties identified with patients who have contracted the coronavirus aren't accurate: COVID-19 is coming to your county.

Those words came after Burgum noted the largest daily count of cases since the March 11 announcement that the state had its first confirmed diagnosis. Thirteen cases of the virus were reported in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 58. Eleven people are hospitalized.

The results Thursday showed five cases in Burleigh County, three in Stark County, two in Cass County and one each in McHenry, Ward and McIntosh counties. Burgum said the counties identified are based on addresses that are provided during testing.

"I should just remind people, it doesn't really mater whether or not there's zero positives reported in a county," Burgum said. "By the end of next week, we should just assume if you look at other places ... the rate of spread ... we will have positive cases in every county in the state."

The governor added that the guidelines for staying safe from the virus apply to every county.