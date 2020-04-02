North Dakota governor: Some not taking COVID-19 seriously

"Stay home, stay healthy and stay connected," he said.

Burgum applauded a move by the largest provider of health insurance in North Dakota that announced Thursday that it will waive out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing and treatment. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota insures or administers claims for about 375,000 people, or roughly half of the state's population.

"This is a big deal," Burgum said, adding that he hoped other health insurance providers would do the same.

Blues said the costs related to the coronavirus will be waived through May 31 for members on group and individual plans.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, the state's top law enforcement officer, warned people to exercise caution on about phone calls and emails related to the coronavirus.

Scammers "see this pandemic as an opportunity to make a buck," Stenehjem said. Several North Dakotans already have lost "thousands and thousands of dollars."

"We can't get the money back," Stenehjem said. "The only thing we can do is get the message out."