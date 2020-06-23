North Dakota governor: State close to last stage of reopening plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Tuesday that several counties in the state are close to reaching the fifth and final stage of a reopening plan that would allow businesses to resume normal operations under standard precautions to minimize risk of the coronavirus.

Burgum said the state's color-coded risk assessment plan currently ranks the state as a whole in the fourth or green stage, which is generally considered low risk but limits bars and restaurants to less than 100 percent capacity. He said officials will make another assessment next month on how many counties have qualified to move into the fifth or blue stage.

"We may get to a spot before the end of the summer where the whole state can move in one swoop from green to blue," Burgum said at his first COVID-19 briefing in a week. "The primary situation in terms of what may be holding them back ... has to do with the percentage of occupancy indoors and outdoors in restaurants and the size of gatherings at large events."

The governor said several restaurants have developed new business plans along with city officials to include more outdoor seating, including placing tables on sidewalks.