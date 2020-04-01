North Dakota governor: State's COVID-19 disaster declaration approved

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum said Wednesday a major presidential disaster declaration has been approved as the number of COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continues to rise.

Burgum also extended closures for many North Dakota businesses by two weeks, until April 20. The order includes barber shops, beauty salons and other personal service and recreational businesses, along with restricting restaurants and bars to delivery and takeout service.

The disaster declaration by President Donald Trump would unlock federal aid to help North Dakota pay for its response to the pandemic, Burgum said at his daily press briefing.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in North Dakota increased by 21 on Wednesday to a total of 147. Three people in North Dakota have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. All of the victims were elderly and had underlying health conditions.

Burgum said he's heard from officials across the state that some people aren't taking social distancing seriously. He has so far refrained from issuing stay-at-home orders but he said, "if we have to, we will."