North Dakota groups want evictions, foreclosures blocked

BISMARCK, N.D. — Several groups urged North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday to block evictions and foreclosures to protect those suffering economic hardship caused by COVID-19.

The request from groups that include the North Dakota Farmers Union and the American Civil Liberties Union comes as the state reported its second death from complications of the coronavirus and as the number of cases surpassed 100.

Janna Farley, a spokeswoman for the ACLU's North Dakota chapter, said the groups, which also include the union representing state employees and teachers, want the Republican governor to issue an order similar to one in neighboring Minnesota that forbid landlords to evict people right now. For mortgages, banks in Minnesota also cannot foreclose if someone is about to have problems paying due to COVID-19 causing them to lose income or incur sudden expenses.

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the governor was aware of the push by the groups but had not made a decision on whether to temporarily block evictions and foreclosures.

"We'll address it," Nowatzki said.