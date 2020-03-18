North Dakota health officials: COVID-19 cases climb to 7

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Wednesday that two new cases of the coronavirus show evidence of community transmission and businesses like bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms should consider a temporary shutdown.

Community spread is people testing positive even though they hadn't traveled to areas with a high concentration of the virus or had knowingly been in contact with someone who has it. The previous patients all had contact with people in other states or countries.

Burgum declined to issue a mandatory closure order but asked that business owners make "smart decisions." He said local leaders have a better handle on whether businesses are practicing social distancing and should be shuttered if they're unsafe.

"Many people are asking us to make the decision," Burgum said. "We're asking local leaders to step up and figure out a plan on how to do this."

Burgum said his team will evaluate closures on a day-by-day basis, especially if there's more cases of community spread or evidence that business owners are not acting responsibly.

Many retail stores have either closed or cut back their hours. Only a handful of stores were open Wednesday at the West Acres Mall in Fargo, but business was slow, said Shirt Shop owner Jennifer Pepple.