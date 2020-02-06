North Dakota issues order aimed at American Indian voting

The so-called central voter file shows whether a person voted in each election but does not list political affiliations. Election officials say its only goal is to generate election day poll books used by precinct workers to check IDs.

Except for those in North Dakota's larger cities, the poll books were a paper record. Those poll books are now being converted into an electronic record, with nearly 1,000 new devices sent to polling places. The Legislature approved $11.2 million last year for the effort.

Jaeger said the state has been working over the past several weeks to incorporate data from the tribes into the new poll books. The order puts the process permanently into state rules, he said.

A federal appeals court last year ruled that the state's voter identification requirements are constitutional, siding with state officials who argued that not requiring street addresses could lead to voter fraud and people voting in the wrong district.

American Indians argue that such addresses are not always evident on reservations, that many tribal members don't know their address, don't have a provable one because they're homeless or stay with friends or relatives, or can't afford to get an updated ID with a street address.

Taken Alive said there are still problems with correct mapping of residential street addresses but efforts are being done to verify them. He said all street addresses at Standing Rock should be completed by the end of the year.

