North Dakota lawmakers mulling 80 mph interstate speed limit

BISMARCK, N.D. — A legislative panel endorsed a bill Thursday that would increase the speed limit from 75 mph to 80 mph on North Dakota’s two interstate highways and require drivers to maintain a speed of at least 40 mph on them.

The House Transportation Committee gave the measure a “do-pass” recommendation in what is the latest of many efforts over the years primarily by Republican lawmakers to allow North Dakota drivers to be heavier-footed. The bill now goes House Appropriations Committee, which deals with the financial impact of legislation. The full House will consider it later.

Lawmakers have defeated similar bills to increase speed limits on interstates and other highways, including in 2019 when a bill failed in the House because of a tie vote.

Thursday’s measure, sponsored by West Fargo GOP Rep. Ben Koppelman, does not include changes in any speeding penalties. A separate bipartisan bill pending in the House aims to standardize sanctions and fines for speeding across all zones.

Koppelman, who has been an ardent supporter of faster highway speeds, said the bill, if passed, would still allow local officials to control the speed of interstates where they pass through city limits.