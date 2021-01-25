North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming air bases at center of ballistic missile program

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. — Progress is well on its way on the next generation intercontinental ballistic missile program to replace the existing one at Minot Air Force Base and two other Air Force bases.

Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) is not just the missiles but an entirely new system that will use the existing silos in the missile fields at Minot AFB, F.E. Warren AFB in Wyoming and Malmstrom AFB, Montana. The existing missile system, LGM-30G Minuteman III ICMB, first became operational in 1970.

"In September, the GBSD program office awarded a contract to Northrop Grumman for the GBSD program's Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) phase," said Leah Bryant, chief of Public Affairs and Legislative Liaison for Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center at Kirtland AFB, New Mexico.

"Development activities are progressing and on track toward the EMD phase's first major milestone, an Integrated Baseline Review, to be held in spring of this year," Bryant told the The Minot Daily News on Jan. 11.