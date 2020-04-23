North Dakota nursing home sues state over banned in-house beauty salon

Burgum last month ordered all bars, restaurants, barber shops, beauty salons. health clubs, movie theaters and other large-scale venues to close to patrons at least until April 30, while still allowing offsite food and beverage service.

Shelly Peterson, president of the North Dakota Long Term Care Association, said her group has been asking for an amendment to the order to allow in-house salons at nursing homes since the order was established. She said protocols are in place at all facilities in response to the coronavirus.

"It's just common sense with all the other personal care we do for residents," Peterson said. Residents "depend on us. We feed them, clothe them and we change them."

There are 128 long-term care facilities in North Dakota and "about 70% of them have licensed beauty shops," she said.

State officials said 13 of 218 long-term care facilities in North Dakota have a confirmed COVID-19 case in a resident or staff member.

Lynn Boughey, an attorney for Somerset Court, said the facility's beautician was cited by Minot police recently for continuing to work. The contract worker was cited for an infraction that may carry a $1,000 fine, he said.