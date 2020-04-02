North Dakota recruits health workers for worst-case scenario

Dr. Misty Anderson of Sanford Health in Valley City said many smaller hospitals like hers could become stressed if two or three nurses get sick and are out of the rotation for 14 days. She added that it would be "disastrous" if the virus began to spread in the city's only nursing home.

"You can't get volunteers off the street to be a nurse," said Anderson, who also serves as president of the North Dakota Medical Association.

The hospital association has put out a statement asking hospitals to postpone some elective surgeries to preserve equipment and beds. That could free up more nurses, in particular.

While some health care workers are considering coming out of retirement, one of Anderson's partners is extending his. Dr. Jim Buhr, 74, who is also the county's public health officer, planned to retire on May 1 and test out his new canoe. Instead he has extended his stay to Sept. 1, even though his age puts him at greater risk to contract the new coronavirus than Anderson, 38.

"He is willing to step in and work because he doesn't want anything to happen to me," she said.