North Dakota regulators poised to approve pipeline expansion

The $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile underground pipeline was subject to prolonged protests and hundreds of arrests during its construction in North Dakota in late 2016 and early 2017 because it crosses beneath the Missouri River, just north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. The tribe draws its water from the river and fears pollution. Energy Transfer insisted the pipeline would be safe, and said the expansion would be, too.

The pipeline has been moving North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois since June 2017. Since some of the land in North Dakota falls outside of the pipeline corridor, permission was needed from the commission to build the pump station.

Opponents argued the commission should have considered affects all along the line and not solely at the pump station location. If the North Dakota commission approves the permit, the Standing Rock Sioux tribe will review its legal options, including a possible appeal in state court, attorney Tim Purdon said.

Energy Transfer argued the commission could only consider a permit application for its pump site and commissioners agreed, saying the state would not impose conditions beyond those required by the federal government, which has jurisdiction on the pipeline.