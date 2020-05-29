North Dakota reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths; 40 new cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BISMARCK, N.D. — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in North Dakota, bringing the total number of deaths to 59, state health officials said Friday.

The victims were a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s. Both were from Cass County and had underlying health conditions.

The Department of Health said Friday another 40 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 2,520.

Cass County, which remains the epicenter of the state's coronavirus outbreak, has 30 additional cases, bringing the county's total to 1,661.

Health officials say 66,933 people so far have tested negative for the virus.

Thirty-six people are currently hospitalized with the virus, an increase of 1 case since Thursday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever, chills and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.