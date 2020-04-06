North Dakota reports 4th COVID-19 death; cases up to 225

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum issued an order Monday calling for tighter quarantine measures, after announcing the state's fourth death due to the coronavirus.

The victim was a man in his 70s from Emmons County who had underlying health conditions. He contracted the virus through community spread, Burgum. The death was not included in Monday's update showing the case count at 225, up 18 from the previous day.

Burgum's directive calls for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate for no less than 14 days. It also requires anyone who lives with someone who tests positive to self-quarantine for two weeks. People who violate the order could be charged with a Class B misdemeanor and face a $1,500 fine.

Burgum has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order. He said the current "state managed, locally executed, federally supported" plan is the best approach right now, rather than a mandate. He has shut down bars, restaurants, health clubs, movie theaters and beauty salons.

A second order signed Monday suspends visitation and non-essential services to long-term care facilities.

"We do this because we're trying to save lives," Burgum said. "There are many other states that have had deadly outbreaks in nursing homes. So far we've been very fortunate here."