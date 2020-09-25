North Dakota rescinds quarantine orders as cases rise

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BISMARCK, N.D. — While North Dakota battles one of the highest per-capita rates of COVID-19 spread in the nation, state officials rescinded an order just a day after it was issued that would have enforced quarantines for close contacts of COVID-19 cases.

The move late Thursday was a quick stepback by Gov. Doug Burgum from taking a more aggressive approach to containing the spread of infections. The Republican governor had described the expanded order Wednesday as bringing the state in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But in a statement announcing that the order was rescinded, Burgum said the state needs a "light touch" from government in managing the virus.

North Dakota has seen the nation's highest number of new confirmed cases per capita over the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by nearly 131 in that time, an increase of 50%. Active cases in the state have also reached an all-time high, according to the Department of Health.