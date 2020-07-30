North Dakota reservation orders masks after COVID-19 spike

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FARGO, N.D. — Tribal leaders on the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation in northeastern North Dakota are requiring residents to wear masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, a rare move in a state where face coverings have not been mandated despite a sharp increase in overall cases.

The reservation is located primarily in Benson County, which according to The COVID Tracking Project has seen the state's most new cases per capita in the last two weeks. Area public health workers are worried about the trend after seeing the number of positive tests jump from 16 to 70 since the middle of July.

Allen McKay, administrator for the Lake Region District Health Unit, which covers Benson, Eddy, Pierce and Ramsey counties, said the increases in Benson are "basically coming from Spirit Lake," although he doesn't yet know the reason for the spike. He hopes that a mass testing event scheduled Friday in Fort Totten will provide more clues.

"Believe me, we've noticed that," McKay said of the reservation cases. "Did something big take place, like a big wedding, or a big get-together, or is it finally just hitting Spirit Lake now? We're just not sure."