North Dakota restaurants, gyms to reopen with precautions

FARGO, N.D. — Barbers, bartenders and baristas in North Dakota can return to work later this week, after Gov. Doug Burgum unveiled guidelines Tuesday for reopening certain businesses that have been closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The plan to ease restrictions includes tough love for some types of businesses, such as limiting bars and restaurants to half capacity, requiring barbers and cosmetologists to wear face masks and prohibiting some high-intensity fitness classes.
Still, third-generation barber Joel Brehmer said he's ready to get his clippers humming on Friday even though he's not thrilled about wearing headgear.
"We're going to work," said Brehmer, 52, who runs Graver Barbers in downtown Fargo along with his 45-year-old brother, Ryan Brehmer. "I've got guys calling me like crazy wanting to get in. We've always been clean but we'll take the extra precautions."
Burgum had ordered all bars, restaurants, barber shops, beauty salons and health clubs shut down until Thursday. He said it's unlikely that he will extend the order because he believes the state has made significant strides in containing the spread of COVID-19, even though the number of confirmed cases is still rising.
Dan Labernik, who owns Labby's Grill and Bar in Fargo, said he plans to open Friday, although the 50% capacity rule could mean losing 50% of his business. He said most of the other rules, such as removing ketchup and mustard bottles, are doable and the most important aspect of reopening is keeping employees and customers safe.
"The biggest question mark is: What is the consumer going to do?" Labernik asked.
Said Burgum, "Confidence that customers, consumers, family members - that they can safely move in and about in public spaces - is going to be key to helping our economy recover."
Burgum and health officials have never predicted when coronavirus cases would peak in North Dakota. He has said the state's "rolling 14-day average" in the number of cases "has remained relatively flat while we were really ramping up testing."
Public health experts have warned there's a danger of outbreaks if states reopen too soon.
Burgum said if an outbreak were to occur after the restrictions are lifted, the state could still shut down a business, order it cleaned and have it quarantine employees.
"All those things could happen and it doesn't mean to be punitive," Burgum said. "It's the way to protect the whole state."
Brent Tehven, co-owner of the Herd and Horns Restaurant in Fargo, said he's ready to adhere to Burgum's safety standards. Like Labernik, he said the future of the business will likely depend on how long the rules are in place.
"We're excited to open and have that sense of community again," Tehven said. "We have to look at the safety of our employees, the safety of our customers and running a fiscally responsible business. And it's probably in that order."
Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer called the guidelines "Phase 1, which suggests there will be more." She added that if "we continue our good work being responsible and conscientious and North Dakota smart, the next phase will be less restrictive, and that should be our goal."
Guidance for shuttered movie theaters and larger venues will be addressed later, Kommer said.
Brehmer, who has received photos from families of customers showing their loved ones with bad home haircuts, said he understands if some customers might be leery about venturing downtown. However, he noted that one 95-year-old regular told him that COVID-19 "won't get him" and he wants a trim.
Burgum's plan should also be welcome news for a Minot assisted living facility that sued the governor and the state Health Department because its residents were not allowed to use an in-house beauty salon. A judge denied a temporary restraining order Tuesday, saying he didn't have the authority to second-guess Burgum's order.
"We are grateful for the sacrifice and the participation that those businesses have shown and we also want to continue to work with them through economic recovery," Burgum said.
The North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday reported the number of people in the state testing positive for COVID-19 has grown to 991, up 49 from the day before. The state has recorded 19 COVID-19 deaths, including nine in the past week. The state had tested 23,723 people as of Tuesday, including 1,289 in the past day.
The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
