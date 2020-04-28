North Dakota restaurants, gyms to reopen with precautions

"The biggest question mark is: What is the consumer going to do?" Labernik asked.

Said Burgum, "Confidence that customers, consumers, family members - that they can safely move in and about in public spaces - is going to be key to helping our economy recover."

Burgum and health officials have never predicted when coronavirus cases would peak in North Dakota. He has said the state's "rolling 14-day average" in the number of cases "has remained relatively flat while we were really ramping up testing."

Public health experts have warned there's a danger of outbreaks if states reopen too soon.

Burgum said if an outbreak were to occur after the restrictions are lifted, the state could still shut down a business, order it cleaned and have it quarantine employees.

"All those things could happen and it doesn't mean to be punitive," Burgum said. "It's the way to protect the whole state."

Brent Tehven, co-owner of the Herd and Horns Restaurant in Fargo, said he's ready to adhere to Burgum's safety standards. Like Labernik, he said the future of the business will likely depend on how long the rules are in place.