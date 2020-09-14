North Dakota sets new record for active COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota health officials on Monday confirmed 255 new COVID-19 cases in 24 counties and two additional deaths since the pandemic began.

Officials said the fatalities included a woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions and an Eddy County woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions. That raised the state's total deaths to 170.

Active cases statewide rose by four to a record 2,758 and hospitalizations went up by three, to 65.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Monday it has been a "largely successful start to the school year" with many districts moving toward five days of in-person learning.

"We have also been focused on protecting the most vulnerable among us, which are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.. We have been a national leader in that regard," Burgum said, noting the low number of hospitalizations.

The number of North Dakotans tested for coronavirus at least once is at 220,230 and total tests stood at 546,127, including 4,266 tests completed Sunday.